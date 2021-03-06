Telangana govt tarnishing image of Central govt: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said the elections were so important as the graduates from 23 districts of the State were going to cast their vote

Warangal Urban: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy accused the TRS government in the State of trying to tarnish the image of the Union government led by Narendra Modi by making false allegations. He said the TRS government was giving priority to only the State government sponsored schemes by neglecting the Centrally sponsored schemes. He urged the graduate voters to teach a lesson to the TRS party by ensuring the victory for BJP candidates in both the graduate MLC seats in the State.

Addressing a meeting held in Warangal West constituency as a part of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the elections were so important as the graduates from 23 districts of the State were going to cast their vote. While the Centre was funding construction of a super specialty hospital on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, the works were moving at a snail’s pace due to the negligent approach of the State government, he claimed.

“During the GHMC elections, the TRS party distributed Rs 1,000 crore to voters in the city. But it has performed poorly in the election. There was no much difference in the vote share between the TRS and the BJP,” he added. He said the difference between the TRS and the BJP was only 8,000 votes. The TRS government also took borrowings worth Rs 4 lakh crore which had become burden on the State exchequer, Kishan Reddy said.

BJP candidate G Premender Reddy, other leaders Rao Padma, Edla Ashok Reddy, and others spoke at the meeting.

