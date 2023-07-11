Telangana Govt to conduct weeklong ‘Chenetha Varotsavalu’ across State from August 7

Minister KT Rama Rao emphasized on the need to create more awareness on Nethanna ku Cheyutha, Nethanna ku Bima and other programmes among weavers

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao, holding a review meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: With National Handloom Day – August 7 fast approaching, the State government is gearing up to conduct a weeklong Chenetha Varotsavalu on a grand note across the State by laying emphasis on creating more awareness among weavers on the welfare measures being implemented for the community.

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao, holding a review meeting on Tuesday, discussed matters pertaining to the Handloom and Textiles Department. Enquiring about the implementation of Nethanna ku Cheyutha, Nethanna ku Bima and other welfare programmes, he also discussed steps required to be taken by the department for ensuring effective working of handloom societies, besides improving the weavers conditions.

Pooling of necessary funds for weavers welfare and implementation of development programs were also discussed. The department was also instructed to organize special programmes for a week in weavers dominated areas across the State. Accordingly, officials were directed to chalk out plans for conducting different programmes.

The Minister emphasized on the need to create more awareness on Nethanna ku Cheyutha, Nethanna ku Bima and other programmes among weavers. He also wanted the officials to explore the possibilities of simplifying the Chenetha Mithra scheme.

“The State government is striving to ensure welfare of every worker in textiles sector in Telangana,” Rama Rao said, directing the officials to involve organizations, individuals, public representatives, leaders, and handloom lovers in conducting the programmes.

The Minister instructed officials to establish exclusive museums at Shilparamams in the city under the aegis of the Textiles Department and wanted them to expedite the exercise. He also suggested that the department collaborate with the TSRTC and the South Central Railway for marketing the handloom products.

The Minister wanted the department conduct a comprehensive study in association with esteemed institutions like Indian School of Business for evaluating the performance, implementation, and outcomes of the welfare and development programmes initiated by the Telangana government.