Telangana govt transfers five senior IPS officers

Soumya Mishra, VB Kamalasan Reddy, AR Srinivas, Ambar Kishore Jha, P Shabarish were transferred by the Telangana Govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The state government issued an order transferring and posting five senior IPS officers on Wednesday.

Accordingly, Soumya Mishra was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), VB Kamalasan Reddy as Director General (Drugs Control), Telangana, AR Srinivas as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambar Kishore Jha was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards and Technical Services, and P Shabarish was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal.

