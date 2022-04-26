‘Telangana govt will procure entire paddy from farmers’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

ZP Chairperson K Vijaya inaugurating paddy purchasing center in Jammikunta market yard on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya assured that the state government would procure the entire paddy crop produced by the farmers in the Yasangi season. The ZP chairperson along with the District Collector RV Karnan inaugurated a paddy purchasing center in Jammikunta market yard on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was committed to the welfare of the farming community, has introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of farmers. Besides 24 hour free current to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima were also introduced to protect the interests of the farming community.

Fertilizer has also been supplied on the subsidy, she informed and advised farmers to sell their produce in PPCs established by the state government. The collector informed to establish 357 paddy purchasing centers across the district since 3.39 lakh metric tons paddy is expected to arrive in this season. So far, 1,250 metric tons of paddy was already purchased by establish 85 centers, he informed.

Crop is being purchased from farmers by providing a minimum support price of Rs 1,960 for Grade-A variety and Rs 1,940 for normal variety. Authorities supplied 13.18 lakh gunny bags to PPCs and 10.19 lakh more bags were available in the district, he said and informed that four lakh more gunny bags are being brought from Kolkata. Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Jammikunta municipal chairperson Thakkallapalli Rajeshwar Rao, Agriculture market committee chairman Vala Balakishan Rao and others participated in the programme.

