Telangana made rapid strides under leadership of KCR: Indrakaran Reddy

Innovative welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government covered all sections of the society in the State, said Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addressing cadres of BRS in Laxmanachanda mandal centre on Sunday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana was making rapid strides in many aspects under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was addressing the cadre of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at an Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Laxmanachanda mandal centre on Sunday.

Reddy said innovative welfare schemes introduced by the government covered all sections of the society. He said the State could overcome the power crisis, a major challenge. Irrigation facilities were improved, cheering the agrarian community. Students from weaker strata are now able to get quality education and the poor are finding better healthcare services. Weaker sections were achieving financial empowerment with the help of Dalit Bandhu scheme. Eligible homeless poor were being provided with modern double-bed room houses. The financially weak parents can now perform the wedding of their daughters, thanks to schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi. Pregnant women and new mothers were being given KCR Nutrition Kits, he said.

Reddy slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for politicizing the government’s latest move to sanction a compensation of Rs 10,000 to farmers who registered losses due to crop damage caused by unseasonal rains. He ridiculed that the saffron party never extended financial support to ryots. He added that instead, it was using investigating agencies to control the Opposition parties that expose its flaws.

He later released a progress report achieved by the Nirmal Assembly constituency from 2018 to 2023. Earlier, a massive bike rally was taken out from the outskirts of Laxmanachanda to the venue of the event. A large number of activists of the BRS voluntarily took part in it, hailing Chandrashekhar Rao

Khanapur MLA A Rekha participated in a similar event organized in Jannaram mandal headquarters.

