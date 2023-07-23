Telangana: GWMC officials told to take preventive measures to check inundation

MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar urged GWMC officials to fast-track drainage and Nala works to ensure a smooth flow of floodwater

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

West MLA Vinay Bhaskar with GWMC officials on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: In light of the ongoing rainfall, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar conducted a review meeting with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation‘s (GWMC) Engineering wing here on Sunday. The meeting aimed to assess the level of preparedness in handling flooding in low-lying areas. Later, the MLA also visited the Waddepalli tank bund, where the progress of beautification works was examined. Stressing the importance of expediting beautification works, the MLA emphasized the allocation of necessary funds.

He also assessed the progress of various projects undertaken in his constituency, including those supported by the Chief Minister Assurances (CMA), general funds, and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ schemes. The officials were directed to give priority to improving the city’s road network and drainage system, as well as enhancing the appearance of parks. The MLA urged them to fast-track drainage and Nala works to ensure a smooth flow of floodwater. Key officials from GWMC, including EE Rajaiah, DyEEs Santosh, Ravi Kumar, AEs Srikanth, Vijayalakshmi, Venkateshwarlu, and others, participated in the meeting.