Telangana has special place in industrial progress among India: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Khammam: Transparent policies, sustainable progress, effective policy implementation and good governance have been driving investments and industrial progress in Telangana, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Telangana secured a special place in the country in industrial progress because of the efforts being made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. TS-iPASS has been helping industrialists obtain permissions within 15 days without the need of going around the offices, he said.

Ajay Kumar was speaking at the Industrial Day celebrations held at Khammam IT Hub here on Tuesday as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations. He reminded that in the past lack of water and electricity industries were closed in Telangana but now even common people were establishing industries with ease.

The Telangana government has provided all the facilities to the newly established industries enabling their operation 24 hours a day. Under the leadership of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Telangana was achieving a record every day in terms of investments, setting up industries and creating jobs.

In the last nine years since Telangana was formed, more than 23,000 new industries were set up creating more than 17 lakh employment opportunities. Minister Rama Rao during his visit to UK and US met many industry CEOs and because of his visit another 40,000 new jobs would be created.

A multinational electronics manufacturing company, Foxconn Technology Group was going to start a manufacturing plant in Telangana. It would lead to creation of one lakh jobs and making Telangana State an electronics manufacturing hub, Ajay Kumar noted.

Since the formation of Telangana investments worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore were made in the State. Along with agricultural and allied sectors, the IT sector was making excellent progress and 17.53 lakh jobs have been created this year. Telangana recorded 150 percent growth in 2021-22 and investments worth Rs.76, 568 crores have been made and the number of IT employees has reached 7 lakhs from 3.71 lakhs. Similarly IT exports reached Rs. 1, 45,522 crore by 2021-22.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao, Mayor P Neeraja, ZP chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLA Ramulu Naik, district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.