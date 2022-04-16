Telangana HC notifies 13 vacancies of District Judge posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: The Registrar General of Telangana High Court on Saturday notified 13 vacancies of district judge (entry level) which will be recruited under the direct recruitment (25 per cent quota) for the year 2022 in the Telangana State Judicial Service.

Eligible and interested candidates can send the filled-in application/bio-data form along with necessary enclosures to the Office of the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, General Administration Department, 8th floor, Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad-500063 on or before May 2.

A detailed notification and proformas of application/bio-data form and hall tickets (in duplicate) have been hosted on the High Court’s website https://tshc.gov.in/.

