Telangana HC refuses to allow quash pleas on heinous cases

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court made it clear that the court was not inclined to entertain quash petitions in heinous crimes pertaining to rape. “Rape itself was a heinous crime, more so when it is also an offence connected to the POCSO Act, we are not at all inclined to quash it.” The judge referred to the apex court judgment in Madhya Pradesh Vs Laxmi Narayan, which held quashing of crime should not be exercised in those prosecutions which involved heinous and serious offences of mental depravity or offences like murder, rape, and dacoity. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Medipally Bharath Kumar Reddy against whom a trial was pending for raping a minor.

Justice K Lakshman dismissed a petition filed for quashing of FIR by Putrapaka Srinivas, a realtor. He contended that the police have interfered in a civil dispute and implicated him falsely in a criminal case. The public prosecutor told the court that the petitioner was involved in a transaction amounting to Rs 5 crore on a property at Jubilee Hills which did not belong to him. He said the petitioner was a habitual offender and listed 11 similar cases filed against the petitioner in Karimnagar. Taking note that the petitioner was nowhere on the revenue records, the judge ruled that the allegations arise out of a civil dispute and dismissed the case.

The State Consumer Forum presided over by Justice MSK Jaiswal allowed a revision petition filed by the Indian School of Business. The Commission set aside an order of the District Forum requiring ISB to restore the email access to a former scholar and give access to the alumni group. Naveen Kumar had filed a complaint before the District Forum stating that he did not get a placement as mentioned in the brochure. He sought an interim order for restoration of his email access and membership to the alumni club. The ISB argued that being an educational institution it was not subject to the jurisdiction of the consumer forum. However, the District Forum made the interim order without adjudicating the question of maintainability. Speaking for the bench, the State Forum found that the petitioner has been “indulging in attributing malicious intentions and circulating the same on social media by making use of the website”. Justice Jaiswal said “the issue of jurisdiction about the maintainability of the complaint needs to be by the District Commission as a preliminary issue”. The earlier order of the District Forum was set aside by the State Forum.

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said banks will have to await further directions of the apex court on the question of declaring their companies as ‘fraudulent accounts’. The panel was hearing a batch of cases An earlier panel of the court had read principles of natural justice into the process and said that the master circular issued by the Reserve Bank can be acted upon only after hearing the affected parties. The SC, however, admitted appeals and directed that no coercive steps be taken. The panel, dealing with similarly placed petitioners, said no coercive steps be taken pending orders from the SC.

