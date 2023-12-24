Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
On Saturday night, tragedy struck as a head constable, aged 55, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on duty in Esgaon village within Kagaznagar mandal.

Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 24 December 23
Telangana: Head constable dies of cardiac arrest
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 55-year old head constable died of cardiac arrest while on duty at Esgaon village in Kagaznagar mandal on Saturday night.

G Dayanand, working with Esgaon police station collapsed when he was in a market as part of the duty. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kagaznagar. He died while undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and Kagaznagar DSP Karunakar paid tributes to Dayanand.

Hailing from Umri village in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad, he had joined the police department in 1990.

