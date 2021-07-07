Telangana High Court asks for status report of Statutory Committee on Covid-19

The panel also wanted detailed report about how children hospitals will be run and facilities to their attendants if the 3rd Wave comes as predicted.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has on Wednesday asked the State Government to file a status report on the steps taken by the Statutory committee formed under the Disaster Management Act on the anti-Covid measures being taken up in Telangana. The direction came from two member panel comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy.

The Advocate General had earlier informed the panel that nearly 1.41 Crore vaccination doses have been administered in the state. Further, keeping in mind that the high-risk groups must be vaccinated first in order to check the occurrence of a third wave, nearly 35 lakh people have been vaccinated. Keeping the possibility of a third wave in view, the Government had geared up medical facilities and ramped up infrastructure in all Government Hospitals.

Senior Counsel, L Ravichander highlighted the failure on the part of the government to provide facilities to high-risk groups and that the report of the government did not include persons with disabilities. There should be steps taken for early detection and initiating a protocol-based treatment. The panel also took note of the submission by Chikkudu Prabhaker that a large number of nurses were disengaged even as the state was fighting the pandemic.

The Additional Solicitor General representing the Central Government submitted to the Panel that the Centre constituted a committee for deciding supply of more life-saving drugs for COVID-19 and a report shall be filed before the next date of hearing. The matter has been adjourned to August 11 for further hearing. The panel also wanted detailed report about how children hospitals will be run and facilities to their attendants if the 3rd Wave comes as predicted.

Police asked not to interfere in corporate disputes

Justice K Lakshman directed Hyderabad police Task Force DCP to produce the CCTV footage of July 6 and 7 of the office of the North Zone Inspector, while dealing with an urgent motion moved by Dr. Kaukuntla Hemanth of Century Hospitals. Dr Hemanth alleged that the police were interfering in corporate disputes. The petitioner’s counsel said the police were harassing him and his brother for payment of Rs. 35 crore. Further the younger brother of Dr. Hemanth was forcibly made to wait in the police station until 5 pm without registering any crime against him. The Judge directed that the police shall not interfere with the personal life and liberty of the petitioner in any manner till the case is decided upon. The matter has been adjourned to July 14 for further hearing.