Telangana High Court issues directions permitting women of Akbari sect of Shia muslims to enter Ibbadat Khana

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of Telangana High Court on Monday granting an interim relief issued directions for permitting women of Akbari Sect of Shia Muslims for conducting Mazlis Jashans and other religious prayers in the Ibbadat Khana.

Anjuman-e-alavi, Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akhbari a registered society filed this writ plea challenging the action of Telangana State Wakf Board and muttawali committee of Ibbadat Khana Hussaini not permitting women to the Ibbadat Khana situated at Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

The petitioners contended that there are discrepancies in the appointment of the committee and the committee has illegally taken away the right of Akbari Sect women. They said that while the Shia muslim women of Usooli sect were permitted to continue the practices of Mazlis, Jashans and perform religious prayers, petitioners were deprived of the same in a discriminatory manner. Conceding with contentions raised by the petitioners the judge has passed an interim order.

Stay vacation plea allowed

A Two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Monday allowed vacate stay application clearing Decks for interzone allotment of Tribal Welfare residential teachers. Earlier, the court has granted stay on the transfer and allotment of teachers working in Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in accordance with the provisions of Telangana Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Orders, 2018 while with a writ petition filed by D Mamtha Reddy and Others.

The Writ petitioners challenged the July, 2022 Memo issued by the State Government adopting 317 G.O to TTWREIS through which teachers were allotted to different zones of local cadre. Earlier court observing that the G.O was not applied within 36 months has granted stay without going into the merit in petitioner’s plea about the difficulty with the new local cadre zones. However, other teachers of the society voiced an opposite view and filed the vacate stay application. Hearing both sides, the bench allowed the vacate stay petition enabling the society to go ahead with allotments according to G.O 317.

Notice to government on Bazarghat fire accident

The same bench on Monday issued notices to the Home department Municipal Administration and Urban Development department (MA&UD), Telangana State disaster response authorities, GHMC and others dealing with the public interest litigation case pertaining to Nampally Bazarghat Fire accident. The division bench has taken a case on Suo Motu based up on a letter addressed on November 14 which detailed the fire accident that occurred on November 13th. It was sought to issue directions for concerned authorities for initiating action against the builders who are responsible for fire accident. It is also sought to look into abnormalities, violation of safety measures/norms by other builders also. The court has adjourned the case for response of authorities.

Remove illegal constructions

The same Bench on Monday directed the Shamirpet Panchayat Officers to submit a status report on the steps taken to remove illegal construction with respect to land in Sy. No. 40 and 48 and gramakantam land in Majidpur village, Shameerpet village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District. The bench was dealing with PIL filed by S Ashok Reddy who complained on the inaction of authorities on illegal encroachment. The Mandal Parshad Development Officer and Gram Panchayat Secretary of Majidpur village, were present before the court today. It may be recalled that on December 1, the court has issued Non-Bailable warrant against the two officers and directed the Superintendent of Police, Medchal Malkajgiri District for producing them before the court as the two officers failed to submit status report or file an explanation despite giving multiple opportunities. The officers rendered apology and sought time to submit status report, according the case was posted on 27th December.