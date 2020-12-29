Telangana: Hike in entry fee for zoo parks proposed

Following the pandemic, the footfall in Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad along with eight zoo parks and other forest parks in the State had reduced drastically.

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve revenues in zoo parks in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, the Forest department has decided to increase the entry fee and also organise innovative programmes to attract large crowds. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT) chaired by Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy here on Tuesday.

Following the pandemic, the footfall in Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad along with eight zoo parks and other forest parks in the State had reduced drastically. As a result, there has been no major revenue earned through visitors in the parks which in turn had severe impact on operation of zoological parks including food to animals and other operations.

The Minister suggested diversion of additional revenue generated in major parks and also examine provision for diverting other funds in this regard. He also advised the authorities to come up with innovative ideas to improve the revenues of zoo parks and other forest parks. He asked them to work in coordination with organisations like Wild Life and Snake Society to submit necessary proposals. He instructed the officials to study the entry fee being charged in other zoological parks across the country and submit a detailed report on the proposal to increase the entry fee.

Special Chief Secretary for Forests A Shanti Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha, Indira Zoological Park director Siddanand Kukreti and other officials, participated in the meeting.

