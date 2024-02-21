Telangana paddler Hitesh wins triple gold in UTT Para National Ranking Table Tennis tourney

Hitesh Dolwani clinched top spot in the men's singles, doubles and mixed doubles events in the UTT Para National Ranking Table Tennis Championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:44 PM

Hitesh Dolwani

Hyderabad: Telangana paddler Hitesh Dolwani ruled the roost clinching a hat-trick of gold, winning men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the UTT Para National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held at Abhaya Prashal, Indore on Wednesday.

In the singles final, Hitesh downed Vishwa Tambe of Maharashtra 6-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 to seal the title. The State paddler partnered with Kunal Arora of Uttar Pradesh in the doubles event and defeated the duo of Datta Prasad Chougule and Ravindra 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 14-12 in the final.

Continuing his fine run in the tournament, Hitesh added the third gold in the mixed double final along with Baby Sahana of Tamil Nadu to beat Vishwa Tambe and Nathania 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Results: Finals: Singles: Hitesh Dolwani (TS) bt Vishwa Tambe (MH) 6-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9; Doubles: Hitesh Dolwani (TS)/Kunal Arora (UP) bt Datta Prasad Chougule (MH)/Ravindra(HR) 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 14-12; Mixed Doubles: Hitesh Dolwani (TS)/ Baby Sahana (TN) bt Vishwa Tambe (MH)/Nathania(DL) 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.