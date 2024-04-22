Telangana’s Hitesh wins three medals in Jordan

Telangana's Hitesh Dolwani won three medals at the ITTF Al Watani Para Table Tennis Championship held in Jordan on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:10 PM

Hitesh Dolwani

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Hitesh Dolwani won three medals at the ITTF Al Watani Para Table Tennis Championship held in Jordan on Monday.

In the singles event, Hitesh lost to Dinesh of Sri Lanka 11/5, 5/11, 10/12, 6/11 in the semifinal clash to settle for the bronze medal. In both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles finals, the State player finished runner-up, securing silver medals.

Results: Finals: Men’s doubles: Hitesh Dolwani/Kunal Arora (IND) lost to Dinesh (SL)/ Murodullaec (UZB) 7/11, 9/11, 13/15; Mixed doubles: Hitesh Dolwani/Baby Sahana (IND) lost to Shafeeq Hikmat/Najlah Imad (IRQ) 11/6, 8/11, 8/11, 8/11; Semifinal: Singles: Hitesh Dolwani (IND) lost to Dinesh (SL) 11/5, 5/11, 10/12, 6/11.