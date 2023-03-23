Telangana home to endangered Black-bellied tern

The global population of the bird, 'Black-bellied tern' is just between 800 and 1,600

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:30 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

The black-bellied tern which was sighted at Sirnapally in Nizamabad district. — Photo: Sriram Reddy

Medak: Bird watchers and scientific surveys have found that Telangana is home to a rare bird species called the Black-bellied tern (Sterna Acuticauda), which the International union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified as an endangered species.

The global population of the bird was put at just between 800 and 1,600. To find its presence in India and plan conservation measures, the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had roped in experts from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON). The experts carried out a survey along the river Godavari in Telangana too.

The SACON team carried out the survey in Jagtial, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam districts and found the presence of these rare birds in good numbers. The team indicated that they had sighted the bird in these four districts in Telangana.

Meanwhile, wildlife photographers in Telangana have sighted the Black-bellied tern in Pocharam in Medak district and Sirnapally in Nizamabad district. Recently, seasoned birder Sriram Reddy captured the tern at Sirnapally. Though the bird was spotted in most of the northern Telangana districts, the number is very less. The bird is believed to be extinct in China, Nepal, Thailand, Laos Cambodia, and Vietnam. It was currently found only in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh now.

With an objective to initiate efforts to conserve rare bird species, the union government carried out the survey across the nation. Speaking to Telangana Today, seasoned bird photographer Sriram Reddy said the bird would prefer breeding in sand islands in rivers. He said the increased mining, sand quarrying, and disturbance caused by humans were among the reasons for the decline of the Black-bellied tern population.

He appealed to the Telangana government to access the survey report from the union government to put in efforts to conserve the rare bird in the State.

