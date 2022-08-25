Telangana: Hotels and Restaurants Association members meet Tourism Secretary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telanagana State (HRATS) Executive Committee members met Tourism Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and requested him to grant industry status to the hospitality sector as was done in other States.

In a courtesy call, the HRATS members informed the Tourism Secretary that in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra States, the hospitality sector was granted industry status and the move had benefited many involved in the business.

With the steady increase in travel tourism, it was expected that tourism industry would be a game changer for the economy and benefit the State at large, they said. HRATS president Manish Davya, General Secretary Reginald Corbett and others were present on the occasion.