Telangana in top position in SOTR: Vinod Kumar

While Haryana secured the first place with 86.9 percent, Telangana stood in the second place with 84.2 percent SOTR collection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS senior leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said Telangana was in the top position in the collection of State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR).

While Haryana secured the first place with 86.9 percent, Telangana stood in the second place with 84.2 percent SOTR collection. This was according to the statistics of the Centre and the RBI.

Addressing a press conference in Sircilla on Sunday, Vinod Kumar made these comments while reacting to BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar allegation that the BRS government had failed to provide salaries to employees on the first day of the month.

BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Karnataka and Punjab were nowhere near to Telangana in the collection of SOTR, he said.

Stating that 26 states had more debt than Telangana, he said both BJP and Congress leaders were spreading a vicious campaign saying that Telangana was reeling under debts. Unfortunately, they were not talking about the income generated by the BRS government. A number of buildings, projects and sub-stations were constructed. Kaleshwaram, Palamuru lift irrigation project, Seetarama and Bhaktha-Ramadasu projects in Khammam were being constructed.

Sanjay Kumar was spreading wrong propaganda by saying that the BRS had lost its ground and that the Congress was the only competitor for BJP in the parliament elections. However, the BRS would emerge as a strong force in the coming days, he said and expressed confidence of winning all parliament seats in the next Lok Sabha polls.