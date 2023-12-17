Harish Rao assures to support constable Akula Naresh’s family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao has consoled the parents of AR Constable Akula Naresh, who shot himself to death after killing his wife and two children on December 15, at their residence at Ramunipatla village of Chinna Kodur mandal on Sunday.

Harish Rao has met his parents Akula Ramulu and Lakshmi and comforted them. He has said that he was shocked after learning about the incident. The former minister has assured to support Naresh’s family.