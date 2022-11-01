Telangana Industries dept, Justdial sign MoU to help MSMEs

Hyderabad: Local search engine Justdial signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Industries department to digitise MSMEs in the State.

The partnership will help MSMEs in Tier 1 and 2 cities adapt to ways of doing business digitally, guide them to realise their full marketing potential, and help them reach out to customers in an effective way.

Besides access to Justdial’s reach and penetration in the market, these MSMEs will have access to B2B platform JD Mart and on-demand home services platform JD Xperts, and online payment system JD Pay.

“MSMEs form the backbone of the Indian economy. It has become imperative for MSMEs to adopt a digital-first strategy to increase reach and build scale. We are delighted to partner with the Government of Telangana in helping MSMEs build digital infrastructure and improve their digital footprints,” said VSS Mani, Justdial MD and CEO.

“We are happy to collaborate with Just Dial to promote Telangana MSMEs on their platform. The pandemic has underscored the importance of digital presence for businesses,” said Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.