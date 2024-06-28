TS SSC Advanced Supplementary results declared

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) declares SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examination results on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations results were declared on Friday with 73.03 per cent out of 46,731 candidates passed in the examinations that were conducted from June 3 to 13.

Girls at 76.37 pass percentage secured 5.36 per cent more passes than boys.

Among districts, Nirmal recorded 100 per cent of passes whereas Vikarabad stood in the last place with 42.14 per cent of passes. The results are available on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.