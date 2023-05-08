TS inter results 2023 to be released on May 9

TS inter results 2023 will be released by the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy via a press conference on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:24 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) may release the intermediate first and second-year results on May 9. According to the latest update on Manabadi, the board is expected to announce the TS inter results 2023 tomorrow. The state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results through a press conference.

The students who appeared for the exam can check their TS inter results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in by submitting their hall ticket number.

The minimum pass percentage to clear the TC intermediate exam is 35 in both theory and practical. Candidates who fail to meet the minimum requirements can appear for advance supplementary exams, which will be announced by the state education minister after the release of the results.