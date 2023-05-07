TS inter result 2023 are expected tomorrow, check direct link

The TS intermediate exams were conducted on March 15 to April 5. Around five lakh students appeared for the exam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

(file photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is planning to release the intermediate first and second-year results this week. The reports say that TSBIE is expected to release the TS inter result 2023 on May 8, 2023. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

How to check the TS inter result 2023:

Step 1: Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the given result link which will redirect to another new page

Step 3: Click on TS Inter Result 2023 link on the page

Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Results will be displayed