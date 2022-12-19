‘Telangana is a role model for farmer-friendly schemes’

Hyderabad: Telangana has become a role model for other States in implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes, Telangana State BC Commission member Shubhaprada Patel. He said Telangana was leading in the country in implementation of various schemes for agriculture sector.

Patel along with Vikarabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairman B Vijay Kumar participated on behalf of the State in the farmers’ public meeting organised by Kisan Jagruthi Vikas Sangh at Mundargi of Gadag district in Karnataka on Monday. On the occasion, the mass wedding of 75 couples were performed.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel explained about various welfare and development schemes being implemented by the Telangana government for farmers including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power supply and irrigation water supply among others. He said the State government was also providing Rs 1,00,116 to the bride from weaker sections under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. He urged the support of farmers to BRS to bring a farmer-friendly government at the Centre.

In response, the farmers who attended the public meeting raised slogans of ‘Jai Kisan Sarkaar’. Farmers leaders Yugandhar Naidu and Govind Rao also participated.