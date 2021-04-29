Telangana: Jagtial rural MPP dies of Covid

A native of Chelgal of Jagitial mandal, Gangaram, who started his career as a toddy tapper, became an MPP through hard work.

Jagtial: Jagitial rural Mandal Praja Parishad President Gajarla Gangaram Goud (60) died of Covid-19 on Thursday. Gangaram, who was infected by the virus a few days ago, breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

A native of Chelgal of Jagitial mandal, Gangaram, who started his career as a toddy tapper, became an MPP through hard work.

MLC K Kavitha condoled the death of Gangaram stating that TRS party had lost a committed worker. Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha and other leaders also condoled the death.

Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar visited Gangaram’s house in Chelgal and consoled the bereaved family.

