Telangana: Jayasudha, Akula Rajender, Vikram Goud to quit BJP

The trio were likely to tender their resignation and join the Congress shortly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 07:27 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: In a major jolt to BJP in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former MLA Akula Rajender, popular cine actress and former MLA Jayasudha and former minister Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud have reportedly decided to leave the party.

The trio were likely to tender their resignation on Thursday and join the Congress shortly. According to party sources, the leaders were not happy as they were denied tickets during the assembly polls. Rajender, who was expecting the Malkajgiri seat which he won in 2009, was denied the ticket and in his place former MLC N Ramachandra Rao was made the party candidate. Similarly, Jayasudha was expecting the Secunderabad ticket but it was given to Mekala Sarangapani, who lost badly.

Also Read BJP plans no confidence motion against Nizamabad Mayor

Vikram Goud, who was reportedly assured the Goshamahal ticket by the party State leadership, was disappointed after the ticket was given to sitting MLA T Raja Singh.