Telangana: Junior Lecturers recruitment exam hall tickets now available

Candidates who applied for multiple subjects have to download hall tickets for every subject.

22 September 23

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for computer-based recruitment examination for Junior Lecturers (JLs) posts under the control of Commissioner of Intermediate Education have been made available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ and the same can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to commencement of examination.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the test for JL posts on September 29 and October 3.

Meanwhile, response sheets and preliminary keys for JLs recruitment exam held on September 12 to 14 will be hosted on the Commission’s website on Saturday. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key will be accepted online via a link provided on the website between September 25 and 27 (5 pm).

Librarian Posts:

In another development, response sheets of candidates marked with final keys for the recruitment examination conducted for posts of librarian under control of Commissioner of Intermediate and Technical Education and horticulture officer have been hosted on the Commission’s website.

The Commission also released a merit list comprising 1,339 candidates for recruitment to posts of Physiotherapist in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Candidates who have been shortlisted have been informed to participate in the verification of certificates, which will be held at TSPSC’s office Hyderabad from 10.30 am on September 27. For more details, visit the TSPSC’s website.