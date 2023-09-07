TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam 2023 Hall Tickets released

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam will be held from September 12 to October 3 in a computer-based recruitment test mode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:52 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Junior Lecturer exam 2023 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate education. today, September 7. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam will be held from September 12 to October 3 in a computer-based recruitment test mode. The exam will be held in two sessions on each day. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Also Read Gang stealing money from ATMs arrested in Khammam