Telangana: Kakatiya Government College accredited with A Grade by NAAC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Kakatiya Government College scored 3.33 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a seven point scale

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Government College has been accredited with A Grade for five years by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Monday. The college scored 3.33 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a seven-point scale. The NAAC peer team evaluated the facilities, faculty strength and other criteria for giving the grade to the college for two days, said Principal Dr G Raja Reddy. Affiliated to the Kakatiya University, the college was accorded “B” Grade in the second cycle past by the NAAC.

A member of the college alumni association and TPCC secretary Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy has congratulated the college staff for achieving the good grade. The then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh PV Narasimha Rao sanctioned the public-funded institution known as Kakatiya Government College in Hanamkonda initially with UG Programmes in Arts and Commerce as Degree Courses initially in 1972. It was set up in five acres of land in the heart of the city. It is the most sought-after institution amongst 130 Government degree colleges in Telangana state with the student strength of 3500. The college offers 39 UG courses and 06 PG courses through the CBCS system.

In the course of time, the Science College which was run by the District Medical and Health Department got merged in the year 1977 into the Kakatiya Government College affiliated to Kakatiya University, Warangal in order to help underprivileged students interested in Science Courses at Degree level.