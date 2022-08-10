Telangana: KNRUHS releases final MBBS exam results

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Wednesday released the results of final MBBS (part-2) examinations that were held this May.

About 92.21 per cent of students have cleared the final exams out of which 34 students have scored distinction and 1034 candidates scored first class, a press release said.

Overall, a total of 2,807 students have cleared the final MBBS examinations, Controller of Examinations, KNRUHS, Dr Y Malleshwar, said. The results are available on the KNRUHS website: www. knruhs.telangana.gov.in