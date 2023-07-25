Telangana: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to move court on scheme beneficiary selection

Venkat Reddy alleged that only BRS leaders and people known to them were selected as beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was speaking at a media conference at Narketpally in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said he would move the court on the selection process of beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu and the Rs 1 lakh scheme for backward classes.

Speaking at a media conference here, Venkat Reddy alleged that only BRS leaders and people known to them were selected as beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu. He has sought a list of beneficiaries from the District Collector, he said, adding that the same was the case with the financial assistance for BCs. He will file a case in the court after distribution of benefits to the selected persons, he added.

He also alleged a Rs 160 crore scam in implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the Thungathurthy Assembly constituency.