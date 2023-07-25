Telangana: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to move court on scheme beneficiary selection

Venkat Reddy alleged that only BRS leaders and people known to them were selected as beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu
Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said he would move the court on the selection process of beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu and the Rs 1 lakh scheme for backward classes.
Speaking at a media conference here, Venkat Reddy alleged that only BRS leaders and people known to them were selected as beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu. He has sought a list of beneficiaries from the District Collector, he said, adding that the same was the case with the financial assistance for BCs. He will file a case in the court after distribution of benefits to the selected persons, he added.
He also alleged a Rs 160 crore scam in implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the Thungathurthy Assembly constituency.