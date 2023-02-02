Telangana Legislative Assembly session from Friday, Cabinet to meet on Sunday

This would be the last budget for the current BRS government ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections later this year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly Session is all set to start from Friday with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the joint session of the Assembly and the Council at 12:10 pm on the first day. After a gap of two years, she will be addressing the State Legislature on the first day of the Budget session.

Last year, the State government had conducted the Budget session without customary speech by the Governor, as it was continuation of the earlier session which was not prorogued. The State government has already sent the speech copy for the latest session to the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, officials said the State Cabinet meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan at 10:30 am on Sunday. The Cabinet will approve the State budget and other key decisions including clearance of the bills to be introduced during the session. This would be the last budget for the current BRS government ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections later this year.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to present the State budget on Monday or Tuesday, while the session is likely to be conducted for about seven working days. However, a decision in this regard will be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be held after the Governor’s speech.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy directed officials to make all arrangements for smooth and elaborate discussion of both the Houses. While the legislators were asked to extend their co-operation in this regard to discuss all key issues, officials were instructed to make all information available for legislators to discuss public issues and ensure that all their questions were answered.