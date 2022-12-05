Telangana: Man attacks mother, wife with sickle in Husnabad

A man allegedly attacked his mother and his wife with a sickle at Sikh Wada in Husnabad town in the early hours of Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Representational Image

Siddipet: A man allegedly attacked his mother and his wife with a sickle at Sikh Wada in Husnabad town in the early hours of Monday.

The accused Badnapuram Ramesh (45), a native of Govaravelly, was living in a rented house in the colony with his mother Pochavva (60), wife Swetha (39), and daughters Rachana and Archana. A lorry driver by profession, Ramesh had returned home after 20 days of a long drive duty on Monday. The family had a party on Sunday.

Also Read Farmer can earn Rs 30K per month on one acre palm oil crop: Harish Rao

According to the police, Ramesh woke up at 4 am and attacked his wife on her arm and his mother on her legs. Ramesh’s elder daughter approached the police with the help of locals. The victims were rushed to Government Hospital Husnabad for treatment.

A case was registered. Investigation is on.