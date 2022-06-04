Telangana: Man set ablaze over suspicion of practicing sorcery

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:10 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Sala Sudharshan has sustained burn injuries in the attack at Chelmeda village in Nizampet Mandal of Medak district on Saturday.

Medak: A 61-year-old is battling for his life, after he was set on fire on suspicion that he was practicing sorcery. He has been rushed to Hyderabad for treatment of third degree burns and his condition is stated to be critical. This bizarre incident was reported from Chelmeda village of Nizampet mandal here on Saturday.

The nephews of Sala Sudarshan suspected him of practicing sorcery and attacked him on Saturday morning accusing him of doing black magic against them. Some villagers also joined them and they doused Sudarshan with petrol and set him on fire. He was later rushed to an area hospital for preliminary treatment and later to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Investigation is in progress.