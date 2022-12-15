Telangana: Man stuck between rocks rescued after 43 hours

Raju, a native of Reddypet village, had gone to hunt wild animals in the nearby forest on Tuesday night. He accidentally slipped into a gap in a huge rock on a hillock and got stuck.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:54 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Kamareddy: Nearly 43 hours after he got trapped between rocks on a hillock, Chada Raju was rescued by police and revenue officials in the Yellareddy forest area of Ramreddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Thursday. His condition was stated to be stable.

Raju, a native of Reddypet village, had gone to hunt wild animals in the nearby forest on Tuesday night. He accidentally slipped into a gap in a huge rock on a hillock and got stuck. However, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning after Raju’s family members went searching for him in the forest as he did not return home even in the morning.

The family members and other villagers heard Raju crying for help from a gap in a huge rock located in the forest and informed the police. The police, forest and fire services teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. After more than 18 hours, they removed the boulders and pulled out Raju.

The authorities deployed four JCBs to remove the boulders to rescue the youth. They carried out the rescue operation throughout the night using generators, apart from providing him liquid food and oxygen supplies to ensure his survival.