Telangana man youngest and first tribal person to win Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar

In addition to being the youngest, he is also the first tribal author to be commemorated with this award.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 June 2024, 05:58 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana-based 26-year-old bilingual poet and short story writer Nunnavath Karthik has won the Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar 2024 for his short stories collection Dhavlo. In addition to being the youngest, he is also the first tribal author to be commemorated with this award.

He writes under the pen name Ramesh Karthik Nayak and has four books to his credit, three in Telugu and one in English. Depicting the lifestyle of the Banjaras, his poems have appeared in international journals and were translated into Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and other Indian languages.

Karthik was thrice shortlisted for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in Telugu and also won Kalahamsa Kavitha Puraskaram, Tribal Young Achivers Award from Telangana sate government and others.

His poems were also prescribed for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in many universities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.