Telangana: Mancherial, Nirmal get new DFOs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Mancherial/Nirmal: District Forest Officer (DFO) Shivani Dogra was transferred and was replaced by Ashish Singh. An order to this effect was issued on Monday.

Shivani was posted as DFO of Mancherial in February of 2019. She played a vital role in conservation of forests and prevention of poaching of wild animals. She strove hard for creating awareness over protection of the wild among the public. She laid a special focus on maintenance of urban forest park, Gandhari Vanam on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal.

Meanwhile, Vikas Meena, Nirmal DFO was transferred and Sunil S Hiremath was posted as head of the forest department administration of this district.