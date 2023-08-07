Telangana: Mason’s daughter cracks civil SI job

Hailing from a poor family, Manasa cracked the job without coaching and strove hard to achieve the target. She pursued her entire education in government institutions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Peddapalli: The daughter of a mason was selected for a civil Sub-Inspector job in the results announced on Sunday. Moutam Manasa was selected after she secured 230 marks from 400.

A resident of Shanagonda of Odela mandal, Manasa did her schooling in the Government High School, Pothkapalli of Odela mandal. She pursued intermediate (BiPc) in the Government Junior College, Odela, in 2016-18. Later, she did her graduation and BEd in Hanamkonda.

Manasa said she managed to get the job with the support of her parents, Saraiah and Saramma, who said their daughter had fulfilled their aspirations by securing the SI job.