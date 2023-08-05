Hanamkonda: SRiX, Web3Learn partner to drive Blockchain Adoption

Web3Learn will support Web3 and blockchain startups of SRiX and deliver cutting-edge blockchain training programmes, workshops, and courses for students of SR University.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Web3Learn will support Web3 and blockchain startups of SRiX and deliver cutting-edge blockchain training programmes, workshops, and courses for students of SR University.

Hanamkonda: SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX) and Web3Learn have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the field of Web3 and blockchain technologies for three years. The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor, SR University, here on Saturday.

While SRiX is a leading Technology Business Incubator (TBI) under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India (GoI), Web3Learn is a leading blockchain education company. Through this MoU, Web3Learn will support Web3 and blockchain startups of SRiX and deliver cutting-edge blockchain training programmes, workshops, and courses for students of SR University. The collaboration will bring together the expertise of both entities, combining SR Innovation Exchange’s extensive industry experience and Web3learn’s leading-edge knowledge in blockchain education.

“We are excited to partner with Web3Learn to drive blockchain adoption in India. This partnership will help us to provide our startups with access to the best blockchain talent and training, and it will also help us to educate the next generation of blockchain professionals,” said Col BS Rao, CEO, of SRiX.

Founder, Web3Learn, Kiran Dutta said that this partnership would help them to scale their blockchain education programmes and reach a wider audience.