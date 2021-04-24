Telangana MAUD dept to audit private STPs

537 STPs were audited and the remaining 91 were not taken up for audit due to Covid-19

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has decided to carry out an audit of existing private sewerage treatment plants (STPs) and take action against gated communities who were found to be not following the norms.

Through Twitter, a citizen has requested MA&UD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar to focus on STPs in gated communities, hospitals and commercial complexes, releasing waste water directly into nalas.

Responding to the issue, Arvind Kumar tweeted “We have taken up the audit of existing privately managed STPs in such communities and will initiate action against the defaulting gated communities and will ensure STPs are working”.

According to the audit analysis given by the officials, the total private STPs in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation limits, were 628.

Out of this, 537 STPs were audited and the remaining 91 were not taken up for audit due to Covid-19. As per the audit, 366 of the existing STPs were currently functioning and 41 were not working.

According to officials, 9.4 per cent of the STPs have not been constructed even after obtaining occupancy certificates from relevant authorities. The aggregate operational capacity of existing STPs is 154.419 million litres per day (MLD), of which 137.379 MLD of water is being treated.

The treated water is used for several purposes including gardening, flushing, cooling tower and selling treated excess water to GHMC. A total of 79.679 MLD of treated is being for these activities every day.

Total private STPs: 628

STPs audited: 537

STPs remaining for audit: 91

OC issued Properties: 449

STPs working: 366

STPs not working: 41

STPs not available: 42

