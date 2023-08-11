Hyderabad’s solar-powered cycling track gears up for September inauguration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: A sustainable solar roof cycling track located near Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road is in its final stages of development, according to Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department.

The official inspected the project on Friday.

In a social media post, he revealed that the cycling track project is entering its last phase, with just a few finishing touches remaining.

These include track colouring, installation of lighting fixtures, synchronisation with the power grid, and the placement of safety signage, particularly at crossings. He also mentioned that these tasks are expected to be completed over the next two weeks.

“Lighting is being done and will be soothing for nighttime cycling. We will also have KM signages enroute,” he further shared.

Arvind Kumar also announced that the project is on track for an inauguration in the first week of September.