Sky is the limit in Hyderabad

The modern skyline of Hyderabad is literally being reshaped with nearly a dozen ambitious skyscrapers, boasting stunning futuristic architectural designs, set to come up in the next few years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

Once these projects are completed, Hyderabad with the maximum number of skyscrapers in the country, will even rival metros like Mumbai . — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: The modern skyline of Hyderabad is literally being reshaped with nearly a dozen ambitious skyscrapers, boasting stunning futuristic architectural designs, set to come up in the next few years. Once these modern architectural marvels with their eye-popping designs are completed, they will not only redefine the skyline but will also catapult Hyderabad as the city with the maximum number of skyscrapers in the country, even rivalling the likes of Mumbai.

To this effect, in the last few years, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), has given a green signal for the construction of a cluster of skyscraper projects that rise up to 50 to 59 floors. Almost all of these buildings are located in and around Kokapet, Serlingampally and Puppalaguda and the official year of completion for these prestigious skyscrapers is between 2026 and 2029.

The tallest building in Hyderabad with a total of 59 floors, once completed, would be Candeur Skyline, which is coming up at Puppalaguda followed by SAS Crown at Kokapet, Golden Mile real-estate project that will have 58 floors.

“For Hyderabad, sky is the limit, as we embark on reshaping its skyline. There are nearly 10 major building plan approvals from 50 to 59 floors and at least five such superstructures in Neopolis and Kokapet area. As it is, we are number two after Mumbai in high-rise buildings,” said Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.

Another major skyscraper real-estate project, The Trilight (tower-1), with 57 floors and the second tower with 50 floors at the same location is coming up at Kokapet. At Puppalaguda, the Srias Diamond Towers skyscraper with 54 floors is expected to come up by 2026.