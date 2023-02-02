Telangana: MHSRB to hold certificate verification for Asst Professors posts from Feb 7

MHSRB would be taking up certificate verification of all applicants from February 7 to 14

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:52 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board which had issued a notification for filling up of posts of Assistant Professors under Director of Medical Education would be taking up certificate verification of all applicants from February 7 to 14.

The certificate verification will be conducted at Indian Institute of Health & Family Welfare, Vengalrao Nagar.

The details of applicants called for verification along with data and session are available on the Board website. For details, applicants can visit https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in