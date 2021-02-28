Telangana: MLAs warn Bandi over remarks against Dalits

Say people will teach a fitting lesson to him if he fails to mend his ways

Hyderabad: TRS Dalit legislators strongly criticised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his derogatory remarks against Dalits and said that people would teach a fitting lesson to him and his party if he fails to mend his ways.

In an open letter addressed to Sanjay on Sunday, the legislators, Guvvala Balraj, Balka Suman, MLC MS Prabhakar and others, came down heavily on him.

The TRS legislators alleged that the BJP State president described Dalits as cobblers and persons associated with few other works.

“The remarks made by Sanjay reflected his party’s anarchic ideologies. He has already been stamped in the society as a person, who speaks headless words,” said Balraj, who is also Government Whip.

Sanjay’s comments have once again proved that BJP policies were antiquated and mirror the untouchability and oppression suffered by Dalits for ages, the leaders lambasted.

After Telangana became reality, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aspired that Dalit children should pursue higher education and make a mark in different fields.

Accordingly, many Gurukul schools were established across the State. Students pursuing studies in those schools were excelling along with their counterparts and were bagging seats under open categories, they pointed out.

Apart from securing ranks in IIT, IIM, NIT, medical examinations, students were bagging gold medals in leading universities in the country. The TRS Government was spending Rs.1.20 lakh per student a year in Gurukul schools. Apart from academics, Fine Arts Academy, Coding Academy, Sainik Schools, Business Schools were set up in Gurukul Educational Institutions, the TRS leaders informed.

But, all this good work was not being noticed by the BJP and its State president was spewing venom over the State Government, the TRS leaders said.