Telangana most generous in contributing to Centre’s kitty

The per capita State domestic product at current prices of Telangana in 2022-23 was Rs.3,08,732, the highest compared to any other State.

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to be the most generous State contributing the highest to the country’s GDP for the last six years. However, what it received from the devolution of funds remained more or less the same. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha that Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP increased by 72 percent in the last six years. The per capita State domestic product at current prices of Telangana in 2022-23 was Rs.3,08,732, the highest compared to any other State.

This was Rs.2,65,942 in 2021-22, Rs.2,25,687 in 2020-21, Rs.2,31,326 in 2019-20, Rs.2,09,848 in 2018-19 and Rs.1,79,358 in 2017-18. The State stood at the top in contributing to the Centre’s kitty. Even then, the Centre’s tax devolution to States, which has been consistently falling short of the Finance Commission’s recommendation, is expected to hit a five-year low in the financial year 2023-24, according to an analysis of the Budget 2023-24 by Emkay Global Financial Services.

