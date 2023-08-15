Telangana movement, reconstruction inspired by freedom movement: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was rebuilding the young State after the second phase of the Telangana movement that drew inspiration from freedom fighters.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Government Degree College Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister recalled the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and others and also of Dr BR Ambedkar’s role in drafting the Indian Constitution which played a vital role in making India a successful nation.

While development projects and welfare schemes launched by the Telangana government were inspiring the nation, the three promises of achieving the right share of water, employment and funds, which were taglines of the Telangana movement, were fulfilled within a short time of nine years.

Talking about the development of Siddipet district, he said the face of Siddipet had changed permanently as a host of development works were brought in post-2014. Every corner of the district was getting irrigation water through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha, MLC Ragotham Reddy, Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and others were present.