CM condoles death of Siasat Managing Editor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the death of Siasat Urdu Daily Managing Editor Zahiruddin Ali Khan. He said Khan’s death was a great loss to the world of Urdu journalism.

The Chief Minister recalled Khan’s role and services in the Telangana movement as the editor of the Urdu daily. He expressed his deepest condolences to members of the bereaved family.