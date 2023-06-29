Saichand’s contribution for Telangana cause, unforgettable: CM KCR

CM KCR expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Saichand stating that untimely death at the stage of rising to a higher level was very painful

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Saichand stating that untimely death at the stage of rising to a higher level was very painful.

Stating that he was deeply affected by Saichand’s death at such a young age, he said the latter’s role in the Telangana cultural movement will remain unforgetable. He consoled the family members and assured all the support on his behalf.

“Saichand ignited the Telangana spirit during the initial days of the Statehood movement and created awareness on Telangana development after the State formation through his songs. Telangana society lost a great singer and artiste who will be irreplaceable,” the Chief Minister said, remembering the inspiring songs sung by Saichand during the Telangana Statehood movement.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the death of Saichand, who rendered immeasurable services to the Telangana society, especially the BRS through his voice since the Telangana movement period, was a great loss. He stated that the singer’s name will be etched in the history of the Telangana movement as well as Telangana’s cultural sector.

The Minister who became tearful while paying his last respects to Saichand at the latter’s residence, said that Saichand was the binding glue with his songs for all the agitators at the height of the Telangana statehood movement.

“My brother Saichand worked in tandem with us during the agitation. With the power and impact of his songs, he weaned away students from resorting to impulsive acts of suicides. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that you won’t be able to find anyone who can’t adore the Telangana cause and the voice of Saichand. We feel the cruelty of fate only when we are hit with tragedies like these. Had he been in Hyderabad (at the time of suffering the heartstroke), he would have been alive now,” he added.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the untimely death of his younger brother Saichand has caused him great pain. He remembered that the folk singer played a key role in the Telangana movement with his songs and performance, inspiring many people to join the agitation. Telangana society will never forget the role he played in the movement, he said, adding that Saichand will always remain in the hearts of the people of Telangana through his songs.

Former MP and BRS MLC K Kavitha stated that Saichand who created awareness and instilled Telangana spirit among many people through his songs and dance during the Telangana movement, was irreplaceable. She said Saichand moved many hearts and souls through his songs during the agitation.

Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar said Saichand was a rare talent and a gifted singer who mesmerised the people and stirred the souls of countless people through his inspirational songs during the Telangana movement. He said Saichand left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people of Telangana and his legacy will be cherished forever.

Rajya Sabha member Divakonda Damodar Rao who mourned the demise of Saichand, said the Telangana activist would remain immortal in the annals of Telangana for his songs which inspired many during the separate Telangana statehood agitation. He prayed for strength for the singer’s family to face their sudden loss.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, G Jagdish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eeshwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, and others along with several BRS MPs, legislators and other leaders, mourned over the untimely death of Saichand.

They recalled his services during the Telangana movement and thereafter. They extended condolences to the family members.