Telangana: New office bearers of CREDAI-Mancherial elected

Mancherial: Office bearers of Construction and Real Estate Developers Association of India’s Mancherial chapter were elected at a programme here on Saturday.
While A Dinesh Kumar was unanimously elected as chairman, U Punnamchandu, P Vamshi were chosen as secretaries. Santosh was elected as treasurer and Purella Pochamallu was chosen as elect-president. They were congratulated by municipal chairperson G Mukesh Goud and CREDAI State vice-president V Madhusudan Reddy.
Existing chairman G Narasimha Reddy was elected as CREDAI State vice-president.