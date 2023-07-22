Telangana: New office bearers of CREDAI-Mancherial elected

A Dinesh Kumar was unanimously elected as chairman, U Punnamchandu, P Vamshi were chosen as secretaries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

New office bearers of CREDAI-Mancherial chapter are being felicated on Saturday.

Mancherial: Office bearers of Construction and Real Estate Developers Association of India’s Mancherial chapter were elected at a programme here on Saturday.

While A Dinesh Kumar was unanimously elected as chairman, U Punnamchandu, P Vamshi were chosen as secretaries. Santosh was elected as treasurer and Purella Pochamallu was chosen as elect-president. They were congratulated by municipal chairperson G Mukesh Goud and CREDAI State vice-president V Madhusudan Reddy.

Existing chairman G Narasimha Reddy was elected as CREDAI State vice-president.

