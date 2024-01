Telangana News Today: Divya Dakshin Yatra, KTR Criticizes Congress, Praja Palana Applications

The latest news from Telangana highlights IRCTC's Divya Dakshin Yatra starting from Secunderabad, along with KTR's critique of the Congress' governance in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad: Today’s Telangana News includes Divya Dakshin Yatra by IRCTC from Secunderabad, KTR criticizing Congress rule in the state, and doubts over security of information from Praja Palana applications after they scatter today.